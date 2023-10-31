How The Murder Of Polly Klaas Changed The Criminal Justice System Forever

The murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, who was snatched from her home in Petaluma, California in 1993, was a story that at first gripped and later traumatized the nation, leaving a lasting impact that can be felt in the American criminal justice system 30 years later.

On October 1 that year, Klaas was having a sleepover at home with two friends, while her mother was asleep in the next room. During the night, a man armed with a knife broke into the residence and kidnapped Klaas before disappearing into the night. No trace of the missing girl was found for two months, during which time a huge manhunt and search for Klaas, as well as a police investigation that made headlines in the press across the country. Eventually, a palm print discovered at the crime scene led investigators to local man Richard Davis, a known criminal who was on parole. He confessed to the kidnapping and killing of Klaas and brought police to where he had buried her body. It was revealed that Davis had followed Klaas home from a local park, and staked out the house before choosing his moment for the abduction.

As experts have pointed out, Klaas' murder and the high-profile trial of her killer Richard Davis had a profound effect on U.S. crime policy at a time when average people felt increasingly endangered in their everyday lives. As a result, in the aftermath, many states implemented a "three-strikes law," which enforced life sentences on three-time repeat offenders.