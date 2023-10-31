Where Is Jean-Claude Van Damme These Days?

If someone were to create the Mount Rushmore of action stars, Jean-Claude Van Damme's chiseled face would easily appear alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Muscles from Brussels established himself as a must-see attraction in the late '80s and early '90s thanks to powerhouse films such as "Bloodsport," "Kickboxer," and "Universal Soldier." He possessed a special type of poise and attitude in his on-screen presence, delivering a combination of high kicks, splits, and quirky one-liners that audiences couldn't get enough of.

However, the guns-and-puns approach made popular by JCVD and his fellow action superstars waned in appeal at the turn of the millennium. The genre and its audience evolved, welcoming in the new guard of performers such as Vin Diesel and Jason Statham. Suddenly, Van Damme wasn't the man anymore; instead, he became lost in a plethora of straight-to-DVD releases and nostalgia memes about the time when he punched out a snake in 1993's "Hard Target."

Like any true movie star, though, he never faded away completely. He waited for the upswing, striking again with his trademark roundhouse kick. While he may never reach the same peak of popularity he did in the '90s, Van Damme has more than kept himself busy since his heyday and experienced a unique comeback filled with commercials, video games, and saving Chihuahuas.