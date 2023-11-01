Is The Multiverse Actually Scientifically Possible?

So we all know about the multiverse, right? One day a physicist somewhere thought, "Man, I wish I'd played in the NBA instead of sitting around doing math all day," and bam: instant childhood fantasy fulfillment meets theoretical physics. And then there's that Marvel movie, that other Marvel movie, and the DC one, and the one with like three Spidermen that was actually pretty solid and better than you were expecting, especially Andrew Garfield. And somewhere in there, drowning in the morass of fictional portrayals, evidence-less reality, the religious zeal of multiversal proponents, and grounded reservations of skeptics rests the truth of the multiverse: It's not a thing.

Okay, it could be a thing, but only in the way that God is a thing because its existence can't be disproven — yet. But, how to gather data on the multiverse? Behold the conundrum: 1) The universe, by definition, is that which contains everything that is, and, 2) To test for another universe we would have to test outside of all that is, therefore, 3) Science = impossible. And yet, some researchers point to the oldest light in the universe — cosmic background radiation (CBR) — as holding multiversal clues, per a collaborative paper at Cornell University.

Ultimately, physicist and multiverse roaster supreme Sabine Hossenfelder puts it best in The Guardian: "These [multiverse] ideas are all possible — they're all compatible with the observations that we have. But I would call them ascientific –- the kind of idea that evidence says nothing for nor against."