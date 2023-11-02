Why Astronauts Left Poop On The Moon

You might imagine that if you were lucky enough to travel through space, it would be an utterly life-changing experience. The sensation of weightlessness would completely alter your sense of your own body and the forces that have acted upon it since the moment you were born, while the sight of the Earth as nothing but a blue and green bauble out of the shuttle window which miraculously contains every single human in existence — except for you and your crew. But as real-life astronauts have made clear, there are also plenty of pressing issues on board a spacecraft that remain reverie-shatteringly prosaic. Scratching your nose inside your helmet requires a solution, for example — rather elegantly, astronauts had a square of Velcro attached to the inside of the glass which they can rub their nose on — while at the height of the space race, both NASA and the Soviet Union decided to abandon the humble pencil for safer zero-gravity pens developed by the Fisher Space Pen Company.

And, of course, there is the small issue of body fluids. Well, actually, it has proved to be a big issue, with plenty of brainpower put into developing the most efficient, safe, and comfortable ways for astronauts to micturate and defecate in zero gravity. But while it may seem reasonable to assume that human waste could be jettisoned into space after flushing, in most cases the material is either retained on the craft or, in the case of lunar journeys, left on the moon. That's right: to this day, there are parcels of astronaut poop up there, left behind for the good of the mission.