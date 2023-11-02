How Creed Became One Of The Most Hated Bands In Music

What with the rise of artistic, lyrical rap music, grunge, and EDM, the early '90s were a pretty exciting time in popular music — a time when it seemed like new musical innovations were coming to the forefront roughly every 10 seconds. It can be argued, however, that no decade took a more swift and pronounced turn for the worse. In the late '90s, as lyrical rap was giving way to shiny suits and getting jiggy and EDM was still struggling to break through commercially, a new trend in rock began — the advent of a slick, commercial, faux-badass sound, employed by such maligned bands as Nickelback, Smash Mouth, Puddle of Mudd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and others who would soon come to fall under the unfortunate banner of "butt rock."

In 2013, Rolling Stone polled their readers to determine the single worst band of the '90s, and the one that, er, rose to the bottom happens to be one that has sold over 30 million albums: Creed, the hard rock outfit fronted by complicated and often-troubled vocalist Scott Stapp. Formed in Tallahassee, Florida in 1994, Creed rode Stapp's lyrics and the compositions of guitarist Mark Tremonti to massive success in the late '90s and early aughts, and no amount of critical scorn — of which they received plenty — seemed to slow them down. But eventually, they became victims of their own success — and of Stapp's many personal issues — to become one of the most hated bands in all of rock.