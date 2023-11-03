Who Was Samuel In The Bible?

With the archetypal image of an Old Testament prophet being an aged man with a long beard leaning on a staff for support, it's sometimes easy to forget how active and dynamic they often became. Take Samuel, of the two eponymous Bible books. He anointed two kings, served as martial and religious leader to Israel, and even personally acted as an executioner to reinforce the word of God — not exactly the picture of grave, benevolent, and sedentary wisdom.

Before he was even born, Samuel was marked down for service to the Lord. In the first Book of Samuel (via Bible Gateway), this decision is part of a promise his mother, Hannah, made so that she might finally have a son after many childless years. The name Samuel translates from Hebrew as "name of God" or "God has heard," according to Behind the Name. To fulfill Hannah's promise, Samuel became apprenticed to the priest Eli in the city of Shiloh as soon as he was weaned (for her devotion, Hannah was blessed with more children — three sons and two daughters).

Under Eli, Samuel became well-regarded by the people of Israel and by God, who chose the boy as his messenger for a rare vision. Unfortunately, that vision destroyed Eli and his house due to the wickedness of Eli's sons and his inability to restrain them. But Samuel delivered the prophecy, which Eli accepted, and from that time on the younger man's status as a prophet rose.