Why The Regency Era In Britain Was Such A Wild Time

It is arguable that the tone of society in the Regency Era in Great Britain was in many ways set by the prince regent himself, whose personal life and self-indulgent lifestyle contrasted markedly with that of his more sensible father, who before his illness took great pains to protect the sanctity of his sovereignty.

As the historian John Mullan of University College London, who worked as a consultant on "Bridgerton," notes in an article in the Daily Mail, the rampant sexual activity that the hit show portrays chimes very much with the life of the prince regent, who was noted for his excesses. George Augustus Frederick caused something of a stir in aristocratic circles thanks to his penchant for having affairs with married women, whose husbands found themselves in no position to object as a result of the future king's power.

George had reportedly already developed his hedonistic tastes by the time he was 17 and was known to overindulge in wine and getting into constant debt. Though his father attempted to keep him in check in his younger years, when his father fell ill and he became regent, he was free to indulge himself to his heart's content.