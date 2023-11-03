Why Marijuana Is Stronger Than It Used To Be
Per the CDC, the most widely used federally prohibited drug in the United States is marijuana — though it is legal for recreational or medical use in all but four states in the nation. In 2020, 49.6 million people reported using some form of marijuana, per SAMHSA. However, aside from its popularity, the drug has been associated with an increase in potency in the past few years. According to the Timber Cannabis Co, there are several reasons for this: an improvement in cultivation techniques, a better understanding of how the marijuana plant works, and being able to grow marijuana in controlled environments rather than having to illegally import it.
A 2018 paper published at the National Library of Medicine about the potency of marijuana in Colorado revealed that between 1995 and 2015 there was a huge 212% jump in THC content found in cannabis being sold. Additionally, some products that contain THC, such as edibles and oil, can contain upwards of 95% THC despite there being no research to support this amount being beneficial for medical purposes. Basically, most marijuana bought nowadays will give you much more of a "high" than marijuana bought in the 1970s or even the 1990s would.
Marijuana is a lot stronger when not imported or compressed
The history of marijuana and how it became stronger over time goes way back. As reported by the Timber Cannabis Co, marijuana available today is on average 57% to 67% stronger than samples taken from the 1970s. This could partly be because cannabis no longer needs to be imported as much. In the 1970s, marijuana was illegally smuggled in from countries like Colombia. Along the journey, the flowers would dry out due to being compressed into cannabis bricks which made it easier to transport large amounts. Factors like light and heat reduced the potency of the plant within these marijuana bricks, meaning that what most people ended up smoking contained very little THC to actually give you a "high."
Moreover, a lot more about how to get the best out of the marijuana flower is now known. The most potent type of plant, known as sinsemilla — which simply means the flower does not produce seeds — is the most commonly grown plant by dispensaries and has the highest levels of THC. It's what is mostly sold today. In contrast, people in the past bought unregulated bags of marijuana that had been grown outdoors and shipped long distances and included the compressed stems, seeds, and leaves, along with the flower.
What is known about growing cannabis has improved massively since the 1970s
Additionally, cultivation techniques when growing marijuana are more advanced than ever. From the '80s onwards, hydroponic growing systems expanded in popularity, and growers started choosing strains with the highest potency while staying continually focused on growing sensimilla, per High Times. The improved control factors for growing the plant made the resulting marijuana higher in strength. Over the decades and due to many states passing laws to legalize marijuana, the production continues to evolve. However, as cannabis gets stronger, so does the risk of addiction because of the higher levels of THC.
Per the University of Bath, Dr. Tom Freeman, Director of the Addiction and Mental Health Group at the university, shared, "As the strength of cannabis has increased, so too has the number of people entering treatment for cannabis use problems. More Europeans are now entering drug treatment because of cannabis than heroin or cocaine." Though cannabis does not carry the same risks as drugs like cocaine, it can still have side effects like stunting IQ growth and affecting athletic performance. Because of this, it's always important to check the source of your marijuana so you can get information like the level of THC before you smoke or ingest the product.