Why Marijuana Is Stronger Than It Used To Be

Per the CDC, the most widely used federally prohibited drug in the United States is marijuana — though it is legal for recreational or medical use in all but four states in the nation. In 2020, 49.6 million people reported using some form of marijuana, per SAMHSA. However, aside from its popularity, the drug has been associated with an increase in potency in the past few years. According to the Timber Cannabis Co, there are several reasons for this: an improvement in cultivation techniques, a better understanding of how the marijuana plant works, and being able to grow marijuana in controlled environments rather than having to illegally import it.

A 2018 paper published at the National Library of Medicine about the potency of marijuana in Colorado revealed that between 1995 and 2015 there was a huge 212% jump in THC content found in cannabis being sold. Additionally, some products that contain THC, such as edibles and oil, can contain upwards of 95% THC despite there being no research to support this amount being beneficial for medical purposes. Basically, most marijuana bought nowadays will give you much more of a "high" than marijuana bought in the 1970s or even the 1990s would.