How Deadliest Catch Once Helped Catch A Criminal

"Deadliest Catch" is known for its gritty portrayal of crab fisherman out in Alaska, but on one occasion, it wasn't just sealife the crew helped to catch. In a shocking twist, the show also helped police pinhole a criminal. Joshua Tel Warner, part of the "Wizard" crew, had carried out a string of robberies between 2007 and 2009 (via CBS News). When seeing him on the Discovery Channel show, viewers put two and two together that Warner was the man police had been looking for and alerted his appearance on the show to authorities.

Per Oregon Live, Warner was taken on as a crew member of the "Wizard" in the time between 2007 and 2009. According to former crew members, Warner didn't seem concerned about his crimes. In fact, while working alongside them, he supposedly bragged about how his newfound fame may lead to him getting caught for past events. It may not be one of "Deadliest Catch's" most harrowing moments, but this incident is definitely one that went down in the show's history.