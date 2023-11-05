These Final Messages From Sinking Ships Are Haunting

On April 16, 2014, the MV Sewol ferry in South Korea capsized (pictured). Those who survived recounted a traumatic and hectic experience as the boat started sinking. "The rescue wasn't done well. We were wearing life jackets. We had time,” one passenger told the AP (via BBC News). "If people had jumped into the water ... they could have been rescued. But we were told not to go out." Another survivor told a local South Korean TV station, "The announcement told us that we should stay still, but the ship was already sinking and there were a lot of students who did not get out of the ship." In the end, 304 people died.

Since there were hundreds of students on board, and there was a bit of time before the boat sank, many sent panicked text messages to family members. One mother told AFP (via the BBC) that her daughter wrote, "We're putting on our life vests. They're telling us to wait and stay put, so we're waiting ... I can see a helicopter." Another mother who didn't know what was happening to her child was confused when she received a text saying, "This might be the last chance to say I love you."

After these and other texts were reported widely, CNN said that some of them, especially ones that claimed to be written after the boat sank, were called into question. However, it is clear many were genuine, from before those on board were in the water.