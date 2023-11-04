Whatever Happened To The Girl From A-Ha's Take On Me Video?

The Norwegian pop group A-Ha scored a huge international smash hit in 1985 with "Take On Me," a single taken from their debut album which hit No. 2 in the U.K. singles chart and in the U.S. reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. As the years have passed, A-Ha's breakout song has proven to be one of the most timeless works of the 1980s, with younger generations continuing to be seduced by its charm.

There is a lot to love about the song: the instantly recognizable opening drum pattern, the irresistible '80s synth, and of course vocalist Morton Harket's sublime falsetto. But for those of a certain vintage, especially those who came of age in the mid-'80s when MTV ruled supreme, it is impossible to hear even a few bars of "Take On Me" without visualizing the song's award-winning music video. In it, a girl in a diner is reading a magazine from which a drawing of Harket winks out at her. In the next shot, a hand reaches out from the page and takes hold of the girl's before drawing her into an animated world unlike anything seen before on '80s television. The girl in question is Bunty Bailey, a British actress and dancer for whom the iconic "Take On Me" video understandably remains her best-known work, which passed 1 billion views on YouTube in 2020. A few months later, Bailey also featured in the video for A-Ha's follow-up single "The Sun Always Shines on T.V.," after which she has continued to use her acting and dancing talents.