The Last Thing Jim Morrison Ate Before He Died

Jim Morrison had big appetites, whether it was food or alcohol and drugs. He spoke about his penchant for food during interviews with journalist Howard Smith, clipped in PBS's "Blank on Blank" animated series. He said he never missed a cafeteria meal in college and got up every morning at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast — "eggs and grits and sausages and toast and milk" — and especially loved mashed potatoes with lunch and dinner. He gained a lot of weight during that time. "I felt so great," Morrison recalled. "I felt like a tank, you know? I felt like a large mammal. A big beast." During the interview, Morrison suggested they order out before discussing what Smith had for breakfast.

Grace Slick, the singer for Jefferson Airplane, recalled Morrison's other appetites in her book "Somebody to Love?: A Rock-and-Roll Memoir." At one point, they were in the Netherlands while her band was on a European tour with the Doors. "The kids on the streets of Amsterdam recognized us ... they'd come up and talk, handing us various drugs as gifts of thanks for our music," she recounted. "Most of us just said 'Thank you' and put whatever it was in our pockets for later. Jim, on the other hand, stopped, sat down on the curb, and did it right up. Pot, hash, coke, whatever. I thought he was ingesting an overly interesting combination of chemicals for that night's concert ... that he lived as long as he did was amazing to me."