Legendary IU Coach Bobby Knight Dead At 83

Legendary Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bobby Knight, who was as well known for his on-the-court firey antics as he was for his coaching prowess, has died at age 83 (via ESPN).

His family released the following statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight's stellar career started as a player on the court at Ohio State, and he gradually worked his way up the coaching ladder until he finally landed the gig he is probably the most well-known for — the head coaching job in Indiana (via The Guardian).