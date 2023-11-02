Legendary IU Coach Bobby Knight Dead At 83
Legendary Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bobby Knight, who was as well known for his on-the-court firey antics as he was for his coaching prowess, has died at age 83 (via ESPN).
His family released the following statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."
Knight's stellar career started as a player on the court at Ohio State, and he gradually worked his way up the coaching ladder until he finally landed the gig he is probably the most well-known for — the head coaching job in Indiana (via The Guardian).
Bobby Knight had a long, storied (and temperamental) career
Bobby Knight helped the Hoosiers add a ton of hardware to their trophy case, including 11 Big 10 titles, five appearances in the Final Four, and three NCAA championships (via Sports Reference). His first NCAA ship was at the tail end of a perfect 32-0 season in 1975-76 and was, as The Guardian says, "the last time a major college men's team finished with a perfect record."
Over the course of three coaching gigs (Army, Indiana, and Texas Tech), he racked up 902 wins. His on-the-court behavior became the stuff of legend in short time, though — one of the most notorious outbursts in his career is shown in the video above as he chucks a chair across the court during a 1985 game against Purdue.
Knight is survived by his wife Karen, and their two sons, Tim and Pat.