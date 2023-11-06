A Complete Timeline Of Kouri Richins' Murder Case

The murder case involving Kouri Richins is by far one of the most bizarre to take place in recent years. The alleged killer in the case, Kouri, actually came to public attention a few months before she was arrested for murder, but for completely different reasons. In 2013, Kouri married her husband Eric Richins and the couple had three kids together, but he died nine years later in March 2022 from fentanyl poisoning. At the time, the couple had been having marital problems and arguing over work.

Kouri released a book almost exactly a year after his death, called "Are You With Me?" The book dealt with the topic of loss and grieving, and she even did a televised book tour where she talked about how hard it was for her family to deal with his death. Yet, barely two months after that, on May 8, 2023, Kouri was behind bars and charged with Eric's murder. The allegations spread in the news media like wildfire, and soon her story was plastered all over international media outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Kouri and her lawyers have proclaimed her innocence, but as of October 2023, she had not entered an official plea. Things are still winding their way through the court system, but this is the complete timeline of the Kouri Richins murder case so far.