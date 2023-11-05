Why Elephants Are Considered Good Luck

There are plenty of myths about elephants, one of which is that the ancient animal can bring good luck. A popular symbol for jewelry and trinkets, it's also common to see elephant statues used as decor. This isn't just a random coincidence, though. Elephants are considered to be lucky creatures and can bring different meanings to your life and home depending on where they are placed and what they are used for. In India, the god Ganesh (also referred to as Ganesha) is an elephant-headed figure who is highly revered, and living elephants on Earth are said to be "living incarnations" of him, per PBS, making elephants a vital part of Hindu tradition and mythology.

According to Britannica, Ganesh is believed to have the ability to clear life paths by removing obstacles. The god can also generally achieve his goals by pushing aside any issues that stop him from getting what he wants. Over time, this connotation of Ganesh's ability to achieve goals carried over and evolved into elephants being perceived as lucky in general.