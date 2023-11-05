Why Elephants Are Considered Good Luck
There are plenty of myths about elephants, one of which is that the ancient animal can bring good luck. A popular symbol for jewelry and trinkets, it's also common to see elephant statues used as decor. This isn't just a random coincidence, though. Elephants are considered to be lucky creatures and can bring different meanings to your life and home depending on where they are placed and what they are used for. In India, the god Ganesh (also referred to as Ganesha) is an elephant-headed figure who is highly revered, and living elephants on Earth are said to be "living incarnations" of him, per PBS, making elephants a vital part of Hindu tradition and mythology.
According to Britannica, Ganesh is believed to have the ability to clear life paths by removing obstacles. The god can also generally achieve his goals by pushing aside any issues that stop him from getting what he wants. Over time, this connotation of Ganesh's ability to achieve goals carried over and evolved into elephants being perceived as lucky in general.
The popular animal carries lot of symbolic meaning
Speaking to MindBodyGreen, numerologist Johanna Augusta expanded on what exactly elephants can symbolize. "Elephants represent many positive influences, ranging from strength and good fortune to health, happiness, and spiritual well-being," Augusta shared. The numerologist also mentioned Ganesh, stating how, in India, the divine figure is "honored for his wisdom, fortune, triumphs, and abundance." Elephants also often symbolize transformation and growth.
In parts of Africa, elephants represent high standing in the community, power, strength, and wealth, and are sometimes associated with royalty. In the Southeast Asian nation Cambodia, elephant statues are popular as they equate to good fortune and protection, and are often installed in places of worship and used in rituals. According to Cambodia Travel, elephants' powers even go beyond bestowing positive life outcomes. For believers, the revered animals are thought to work as a channel between the spirit world and the living world.
The gentle creatures have long symbolized many positive things in the home
Within the home, elephants mean different things in different areas. For example, some believe that elephants placed near the front door will give your home protection (via The Spruce). If you wish to achieve feng shui, the Chinese art of creating harmony by arranging objects in a particular way, place your elephant statues outward. It's also said that elephants at the door will also evoke positive energy and prosperity, therefore bringing you plenty of luck. You could also have an elephant statue in your bedroom for good energy while you sleep, or near your desk while you work.
Elephants can also represent luck in the form of abundance and good things to come. This stems from the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with abundance and usually seen with four elephants by her side. Via Waxing Poetic, elephants also commonly symbolize abundance when they are portrayed with rain clouds. The idea is that elephants will disperse these clouds and bring a good harvest (a direct reference to farming communities). Finally, like in African culture, elephants can be considered lucky due to their immense physical strength, which in turn could give you strength in tough times.