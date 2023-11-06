How Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Discovered Her Unique Gift

How does a psychic get their abilities? Movies and comic books rely on curses, radiation, genetic mutations and other convoluted mechanisms to bestow such powers. Parapsychologists who take the possibility of telepathy and other psi phenomena seriously have suggested several possible explanations and a more modest conception of what ESP really does; "observational" hypotheses posit that psi comes down to a quantum system (via the Psi Encyclopedia).

If you ask some high-profile media psychics themselves, they may not have much to say from a scientific end. But in Theresa Caputo's case, there is a definite beginning to her time with "the gift," as she calls it, and a timeline of development. Caputo told the Huron Daily Tribune that she was 4 years old when she first became aware of her psychic abilities, which manifested as visions of people in rooms that only Caputo could see. Her reports on this phenomenon didn't cause any great panic in her family. "I come from a very spiritual family and a strong faith family," Caputo told the Tribune. "So, no one ever really made a big deal about the things I would say growing up."

At first, Caputo assumed that the spirits she saw were her own dear departed. But by her 20s, she realized that she was able to commune with others beyond her family, leading her to her work as a medium. As an adult, she still has no explanation for psychic powers, but Caputo has said that she believes this ability exists in everyone, not just her.