How Blind Frog Ranch Got Its Name

A Warner Bros. Discovery press release for "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" describes the location as a place marked by "ancient secrets." The series is premised on landowners Duane and Chad Ollinger's quest to find up to $3 billion in Aztec gold that supposedly lies buried within the network of caves on their property. But their search is frustrated by poachers, weather, gas clouds, and the land itself — or at least, that's how Discovery advertises the show. Additional mystery comes from the location's close proximity to the allegedly haunted Skinwalker Ranch and rumors among the locals that the spot is cursed by its hidden treasure (per Reality Titbit). But how did a slice of Utah with ties to ghosts, gold, and UFOs end up with a name like Blind Frog Ranch?

That same ranch isn't just the subject of a reality show. It's also a tourist attraction, and it explains its name on its official website. It turns out that when the Ollingers came into the property, their exploration of the caves was frustrated by flooding from a water plate. With the water came hundreds of frogs from the underground cavern system — frogs that had spent their entire lives away from sunlight. Brought to the surface, the frogs couldn't see the humans in their midst and would only move on touch. Duane Ollinger decided that the "blind" frogs would make for a good name for the ranch, as well as a good mascot — Benny the Bling Frog adorns ranch signs and merchandise.