Frank Sinatra's Final Meal Before He Died

The iconic crooner Frank Sinatra is one of the most romanticized figures in American popular culture. He was part of the famous "Rat Pack" of celebrities — which included Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop — and from the late 1950s onward Sinatra and his coterie of talented and charismatic performers represented the glory and affluence of the American Dream fulfilled.

Sinatra's mystique was irreversibly punctured in 1966 with the publication of Gay Talese's famous piece of new journalism for Esquire, "Frank Sinatra Has a Cold." As well as revealing Ol' Blue Eyes to be all too human, it also mercilessly exposed that the changing tides of musical fashion were, by the mid-'60s, strongly against him. As the years went on, the Rat Pack struggled variously with poorer returns, addiction, personal tragedy, and illness. Nevertheless, it is the group's image from its glory days that has ensured Sinatra et al. remain aspirational figures in the popular psyche.

But despite his classy image, the final years of Sinatra's life were quiet and humble, with the crooner increasingly isolated amid deteriorating health as he entered his ninth decade. And his final meal was touchingly unremarkable: a grilled cheese sandwich (per John Brady's "Frank & Ava: In Love and War").