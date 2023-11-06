The Untold Truth Of Bad Wolves

From Five Finger Death Punch to Bad Wolves, the world of melodic metal features no shortage of talent. The Bad Wolves — in particular — captured mainstream attention in 2018 with their insatiable cover of The Cranberries' iconic hit "Zombie." It isn't the only cover the Los Angeles, California, group has done either, as they also produced a tantalizing version of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" later on. However, Bad Wolves remains more than just a cover band as they have released their own catalog of smashing singles and alluring albums, helping them secure coveted slots on big music festivals and tours with established artists such as Papa Roach and Volbeat.

Like any other metal band, though, they have had their fair share of drama and controversy. From the much-publicized and ugly departure of original vocalist Tommy Vext to becoming fodder and a punching bag for internet trolls, Bad Wolves has had to bare its teeth and stand their own ground on the odd occasion. Throughout it all, the band evolved from its initial vision (and original name) to become a different beast altogether, once again proving that no one knows what the future holds when starting something new.