Tragic Details About First Lady Dolley Madison's Life

First Lady Dolley Madison (1768-1849) is an American heroine, known from popular portraits depicting the legendary feat of running out of the White House carrying George Washington's portrait as the British were burning Washington, D.C. Although that scene is a myth, she did help save the portrait while personally carrying out a handful of founding documents, such as the Declaration of Independence.

The first lady's actions on that day in adverse times were not particularly surprising, though. Despite growing up in a well-to-do family and marrying the wealthy planter and future president James Madison, she had her share of hardships throughout her life that taught her how to stand on her own two feet.

Dolley faced numerous financial and personal tragedies (many of them interrelated) throughout her 81-year life. From nearly descending into poverty thanks to her father's business failures to losing her husband and son on the same day, her early life was among the hardest she ever faced. Her surviving son would later be a constant financial thorn in her side as he drank and gambled his life away. Here are the many tragedies of one of America's most famous and influential first ladies.