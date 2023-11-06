What We Know About The Ice Maiden Of The Andes

The first thing they saw was feathers peeking out of the snow — it turned out to be a ceremonial headdress — and they knew they'd discovered a sacrificial site (per The New York Times). It was September 1995, and U.S. archeologist Johan Reinhard and Peruvian mountaineer Miguel Zarate were near the summit of Mount Ampato, a volcano in the Andes Mountains of Peru, more than 20,000 feet above sea level. According to the Chicago Tribune, they were on an expedition related to cultural artifacts from the Inca Empire. Reinhard stared at the mummified face of a young girl who died 500 years earlier. "It looks like it has dried out," he commented, per his book, "The Ice Maiden: Inca Mummies, Mountain Gods, and Sacred Sites in the Andes." Even so, Reinhard knew the discovery of the well-preserved remains of what would become known as the Ice Maiden of the Andes was huge.

Soon, he began the treacherous job of carrying the nearly 100-pound partially frozen body down the mountain. Zarate chopped through the ice to create some makeshift stairs as they made their precarious descent. Nearly 30 years later, Reinhard had the chance to see what the young teenage girl's face looked like when Swedish sculptor Oscar Nilsson and a team of Peruvian and Polish scientists finished a silicone reconstruction of the ice maiden's head, according to the Associated Press. "I thought I'd never know what her face looked like when she was alive," Reinhard told the news organization.