The Unexpected Meaning Behind The Nursery Rhyme Baa, Baa, Black Sheep

Though the dark origins of fairy tales and nursery rhymes can sometimes be overstated, it is true that behind some of the innocuous-seeming rhymes and silly tales of childhood storytime lie grimmer implications. Early versions of "Snow White," for example, sentence the Evil Queen to death by dancing in hot iron shoes. And it's become popular to interpret "Ring Around the Rosie" as a fanciful explanation of the plague, though the evidence for that interpretation is thin.

Proposed unsavory meanings have gotten "Baa, Baa, Black Sheep" into periodic trouble — trouble that has attracted disproportionate media attention. According to "Culture Wars: The Media and the British Left," the Daily Star reported in 1986 that a nursery in Hackney had banned "Baa, Baa, Black Sheep" because the black sheep of the song was interpreted as a derogatory depiction of Black people. The story became a go-to for the British press, particularly for conservative commentators looking for an example of the country's left-wing ridiculously overreaching in the name of political correctness — despite the fact that there had been no ban.

The controversy around "Baa, Baa, Black Sheep" has persisted in Britain and elsewhere despite the flimsy basis of the original story. There were further reports that the rhyme was banned in the 1990s, Oxfordshire nurseries' lyrical modifications were taken as censorship in 2006, and Australian kindergartens really did ban the song in 2014 over fears of racism — to many parents' consternation.