The Scent Natalie Wood Wore Her Entire Life Was Introduced To Her On A Movie Set

Actor Natalie Wood, known for "West Side Story" and "Rebel Without a Cause," was as elegant as she was beautiful, and the perfume she favored was no different. Per Town & Country, Wood wore "Jungle Gardenia" by Tuvache. The actor was gifted the perfume by fellow actor Barbara Stanwyck while filming the 1946 film "The Bride Wore Boots." As noted in T&C, the perfume was considered to be "the most exotic fragrance in the world" when it was released.

The gift was especially poignant knowing Wood's lifelong love for the gardenia flower — a gardenia can even be seen on her headstone. Gardenias are known for their strong fragrance. Sensual yet soft and sweet, its unique scent makes it a perfect base ingredient for a perfume. Wood was only about 8 years old when filming with Stanwyck, but, once gifted the fragrance, she would wear the scent throughout her life. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wood's daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner shared, "I will never forget that we always knew when our mom was home — because we could smell her!"