The Real Reason The North And South Pole Have No Time Zones

When you think of the North Pole and the South Pole, your first thought is probably Christmas, followed by polar bears. However, there's a far more interesting thing about both places, and that's that neither has a set time zone. According to BBC Science Focus, both the North Pole and the South Pole converge at the lines that determine the time zone a place is in. Basically, they are in every time zone at once.

Because there is no set time zone, scientists and visitors who visit the above areas have the novelty of picking a time zone to stick to. There are 24 time zones in total, but due to their unique positions, the poles found in both the north and south do not adhere to one in particular. Time zones are how we define our lives and our routines, whether that's knowing when to wake up or knowing when to be where you are supposed to be. As you can imagine, going to a place with no such schedule can cause some trippy situations for those who endeavor to visit.