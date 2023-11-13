The True Story Behind John Paul Getty III's 1973 Kidnapping

Following the kidnapping, the 'Ndrangheta first contacted John Paul Getty III's mother, Gail, a few days after he first went missing. However, she didn't exhibit the blind panic that many mothers would feel on receiving a ransom call, telling the San Francisco Chronicle: "I think the phone call was some sort of a joke" (via "Uncommon Youth: The Gilded Times and Tragic Times of John Paul Getty III" by Charles Fox).

She soon realized, however, that the call was serious, and in the days that followed reports emerged that the Getty family was moving toward a deal to secure the teenager's release. However, this all came crashing down when Gail — who received little money from the Getty family after her separation from John Paul Getty II — was unable to meet the kidnapper's demand of a $17 million ransom (per Wanted in Rome). She was told to get the money from her ex-husband, who lived in London, England, but he too claimed poverty. The only person who seemed able to pay the ransom was the boy's grandfather, the world's richest man, J. Paul Getty. But the patriarch made headlines when he flatly refused to pay up.

Despite his wealth, the eldest Getty was a notorious miser, whose penny-pinching extended to having a payphone installed at one of his homes for guests to use. In reporting the development, the press claimed that the billionaire was simply too cheap to pay for his grandson's safety. But Getty Sr., who was the head of a sprawling family, famously argued (per Wanted in Rome): "If I pay one penny now, I'll have 14 kidnapped grandchildren."