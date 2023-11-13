The Biggest News Stories Of 2023

Donald Trump made history in 2023 by becoming the first president to face criminal charges, indicted with 91 state and federal felony counts. In the District of Columbia, Trump stands accused of obstructing official proceedings related to the electoral certification of the 2020 election on January 6. The New York indictment says the former president falsified business records to conceal an alleged hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels. In Florida, he faces charges of obstruction and mishandling classified information.

The most serious is the 41-count Georgia indictment, where Trump and 18 co-defendants face charges ranging from perjury and false statements to impersonation, conspiracy, and allegedly conspiring to illegally overturn the 2020 election. All trials are scheduled for 2024.

In Georgia, four of Trump's co-defendants have pleaded guilty, including Sidney Powell and lawyer Jenna Ellis. Ellis' lawyer said in an exclusive statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she took the deal to avoid jail time and potential disbarment.

Trump has called the indictments a concerted effort to remove him from the 2024 election. In a June Truth Social post, he accused President Joe Biden's Justice Department of hypocrisy, since Biden had also been accused of illegally keeping classified documents in his garage and at the University of Pennsylvania Biden Center. Trump has declared that even if convicted, he will run in 2024 and serve if elected. He is the Republican frontrunner and likely nominee, holding a double-digit lead over his rivals.