Whatever Happened To Tom Green?

Tom Green still amassed many credits to his name in the 2020s, most notably on "LOL: Laugh Out Loud Canada," a comedic spin on "Big Brother" in which 10 comedians compete to see who can go the longest without laughing at each other's silliness. Green was a big hit on the show, and he admits to The Observer that one of his utterances from the show — "delicious cheese sandwiches" — has now become the catchphrase that Canadians shout at him in the street. The show was reminiscent of his 2019 appearance on "Celebrity Big Brother 2," which, surprisingly for the man who made "Freddy Got Fingered," he described as the "most surreal and strangest things that I've ever done" in an interview with Global News.

Green still performs stand-up regularly, doing shows predominantly in the U.S. and Canada, and is a regular at his local comedy club, Yuk Yuk's, the place where he first started out. As he revealed in an interview with The Observer, he typically turns up for the comedy club's amateur nights. In the same interview, Green confirmed that he has big plans for the future and shows no sign of slowing down yet. In the pipeline for 2024 is a new TV show (with Green directing and producing), and he's also working on a new stand-up special to be released at some point. While fans are left to speculate as to whether either of these will be set on his farm, it is almost certain that his experiences of getting back to nature will inform his latest musical project — a country album.