The Origins Behind Humpty Dumpty Aren't What You'd Expect

Hey kids, you want to chant a little nursery rhyme together? It's about this egg man who sits on a stone wall and falls down and breaks into pieces. Does he die? No clue. Was he ever alive? No clue. Did his yolk burst out and blub itself into the soil along with his organs and blood? No clue. But some soldiers try to reassemble the shattered egg man and can't. The end. Yay! Now let's sing about an old guy who bumps his head while snoring and dies of an aneurysm or something.

Seriously, has anyone ever listened to the words of certain children's rhymes or songs? "London Bridge is Falling Down" is either about a Viking assault or a medieval torture room. "Ring Around the Rosie" might be about an outbreak of plague, while some suggest "Mary, Mary Quite Contrary" is about torturing Protestants. "Humpty Dumpty" might not be as dark as these or come with a cute melody, but its true meaning is definitely nothing you'd expect.

As The Vintage News says, many take "Humpty Dumpty" as a description of King Richard III (1483 to 1485 C.E.), a short-lived, often-derided English monarch immortalized by Shakespeare as a hunchbacked, vile villain in his play "Richard III" (1592/3). This is only one interpretation, however, and no one really knows for sure what Humpty Dumpty means.