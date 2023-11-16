Why People Think Audrey Hepburn Had An Affair With JFK

John F. Kennedy is one president to whom the old adage "when legend becomes fact, print the legend" has been generously applied. Everything from possible conspiracies behind his death to the minutia of his affairs has been tinged with myth. The evidence for his relationship with Marilyn Monroe, for instance, is remarkably thin. According to Donald Spoto's "Marilyn Monroe: The Biography," they likely knew each other briefly and had sex only once. Yet it's widely accepted that they had a passionate love affair. And according to at least one biographer, Monroe wasn't Kennedy's only dalliance with an iconic actress — Audrey Hepburn also allegedly got involved with him.

The claim was made by Christopher Andersen in "Jack and Jackie: Portrait of an American Marriage." According to him, Kennedy and Hepburn first began seeing each other in the early 1950s, at the same time that Kennedy was courting Jaqueline Onassis. Both relationships were meant to be a secret, and besides keeping two affairs going at once, friends said that Kennedy seemed not to like being too affectionate in public. One such friend, Betty Spaulding, later volunteered that Kennedy and Onassis shared "emotional blocks and panics ... In their strangulated way they loved each other."

Hepburn might not have shared any emotional blocks with the then-senator, but she was a glamorous and adored actress, and her profession allegedly helped to obscure th purported affair. Anderson quoted one Washington journalist as saying Hepburn was seen leaving Kennedy's home, but "it seemed so improbable back in those days for a United States senator and a movie star to be involved — the worlds were just so different back then — that nobody thought much of it."