The Nuclear Clock That Only Loses 1 Second Every 300 Billion Years

Whether or not folks realize it, we most certainly live in a time-enslaved age. Got a meeting in ... 22 minutes? That's totally enough time to grab the leftovers from the fridge, chuck them in the microwave, wolf them down, and clean up with, like, three minutes to spare, right? Compare this to eras of yore — "So, see you tomorrow afternoon?" — before mechanical clocks started hitting churches and town squares in 13th-century Europe. As Scientific American tells us, clergymen could keep track of all those pesky prayer duties better, especially when clocks got bells installed in them. And yes, people have always needed to keep track of time — from Egyptian sundial-like obelisks to Greek clepsydras that fill with water, candle clocks to hourglasses, and more. But now? You can live 300 billion years and not lose a second. Yes: Billion — not even million.

In February 2022, some clever people at the physics department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison developed the most accurate clock in the history of ever. Their ultra-fastidious creation — described in the journal Nature as a "'multiplexed' one-dimensional optical lattice clock" — is not designed to outlive humanity by untold magnitudes of time or help you know when your hot pocket is done. As Space says, this uber-clock exists to help us measure and understand the cosmos and uncover the secrets of dark matter, gravitational waves, and more. It's basically a timescope.