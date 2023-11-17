The History Of Benjamin Franklin's Cherished Walking Stick (And Where You'll Find It Today)

Not many men in history have as famous a personal iconography as Benjamin Franklin. Even someone with minimal knowledge of the American Revolution and the Founding Fathers could probably give you an accurate picture of the man. It would be the one you see on the $100 bill: Bald on top but with flowing, graying hair, a full moon face with eyes hooded by wisdom, and a smart suit in the colonial fashion.

What that popular image leaves out are the health troubles that plagued Franklin in the later years of his life. Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, from middle age on he suffered from gout, an inflammatory condition that only worsened with time. It was a condition Franklin readily acknowledged. He even wrote a lengthy tongue-in-cheek dialogue between himself and the gout, with the malady chastising him for indulging in habits that exacerbated it (per Walter Isaacson's "Benjamin Franklin: An American Life"). There wasn't much Franklin could do other than laugh at it — there was no cure, and the foot pain caused by the gout made it increasingly difficult for him to move around.

By his final years, Franklin needed a wheelchair. But he also made use of walking sticks. And one of them, a handsome gold-topped cane, is an item in the collection of the National Museum of American History (per the Smithsonian). Before finding a home there, the stick traveled a long way — through France, Pennsylvania, and the hands of another founding father.