Tragic Details From Ryan Dunn's Autopsy Report

Skater and stuntman Ryan Dunn was one of the original members of the "Jackass" stunt crew that first made waves on MTV over the course of three seasons of wreckless pranks and stunts. Like his "Jackass" crewmates, Ryan Dunn stuck with the team as they broke into Hollywood, with a series of high-grossing movies starting with "Jackass: The Movie" in 2002. Later, he fronted his own show, "Homewrecker," a revenge-based reality TV show in which Dunn and a group of helpers redecorate the homes of perceived wrongdoers in offensive ways.

To the surprise of almost everyone who's ever watched it, the "Jackass" franchise was still active as recently as 2022, with the release of the movie "Jackass Forever" and "Jackass 4.5." But Dunn wasn't able to bask in the unexpected longevity of what he helped to create. At around 2:30 a.m., on Monday, June 20, 2011, the 34-year-old was killed in a high-speed car crash along with his friend and passenger, 30-year-old "Jackass" production assistant Zachary Hartwell. The coroner's report made for grim reading, with the impact of the crash reportedly so severe that it listed two potential causes of death for both men.

In 2012, court documents published by TMZ revealed that Hartwell's family were suing Dunn's estate, holding him responsible for the fatal crash. They also sued Barnaby's, the pub at which the two had been served alcohol before leaving in Dunn's Porche. The result of their claim is unknown, though police did confirm that Barnaby's would not be receiving any police charges as footage of Dunn taken at the establishment showed that he appeared to be sober, per the Associated Press.