William Shakespeare's Will Reveals A Lot About The Famous Writer

William Shakespeare died on April 23, 1616, which is also largely considered to be either on or close to his birthdate and is the date on which his birthday is typically recognized (via Folger Shakespeare Library). At the time of his death, Shakespeare was 52 years old. The exact cause of his death is unknown, but, due to his will being drafted a few months before his death, he could have been ill for a few months prior to his passing.

Per Britannica, at the time of his death, Shakespeare wasn't quite considered to be the famous playwright we know him as today. In fact, his burial, which took place at Holy Trinity Church in his birthplace of Stratford had the air of belonging to a wealthy man rather than a famous one. As may be expected of a man known for his words, Shakespeare's will contains plenty of them. The original document, which still survives to this day, reveals a lot about a man who, despite all of his works, is still very much a mystery.