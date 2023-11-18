The Real Reason Hearses Have This Decoration Instead Of Windows On The Back

Many people would likely think of hearses as just another fact of life, similar to death itself. They carry bodies in caskets in processions down the street on the way to funerals at cemeteries, and that's that. Plus, they're shaped like what we used to call "station wagons" because they need enough room for this big box inside, and they have tinted windows out of respect for the deceased. Also, if you've noticed, there might be this strange, elongated "s" curlicue thing on the back windows — at least in certain countries. After all, funerary rights vary wildly around the world. If, for instance, there's a stripper doing her thing on top of a coffin at a funeral, you might be in Taiwan. But alas, those elsewhere have to make do with mere window decorations.

The curious may wonder, however: What's up with the weird "s" thing on the back windows of hearses? It looks a bit like a fancy handle on an antique cabinet or something. Well, that fancy handle — called a "landau," or "landau bar" — is a holdover from an earlier, classier, more genteel era of vintage hearses. Rather than drab station wagons, hearses (especially pre-motorized hearses) used to be much more elaborate and beautiful than today, often looking like pieces of art. CARE Funeral Services says that landau bars were once part of a hinge mechanism for hearses with a foldable, fabric-type roof. But rather than have the hinge exposed, folks decided to make things pretty.