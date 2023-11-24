The True Story About Hank Williams' Marriage To His First Wife, Audrey

It seemed to be love at first sight. Audrey Mae Sheppard first met Hank Willams when he was performing with a traveling medicine show near her home in Banks, Alabama, in the summer of 1943, according to "Family Tradition — Three Generations of Hank Williams." He asked her to marry him on their second date. And while their actual wedding wouldn't come for nearly a year, they seemed destined for a long life together. But the truth was murkier than that. At the time, Audrey was already married and had a daughter, Lycrecia. Her first husband had abandoned her but before she could marry Hank, she needed a divorce. Hank's drinking was another problem that was there from the start.

Audrey helped launch Hank Williams' music career, acting as his manager, and pushed him to pursue both songwriting and performing. Besides directly influencing Williams' career, their relationship was so contentious that many of Williams' songs, including "You're Gonna Change (or I'm Gonna Leave)" and "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," were inspired by their rough patches. They divorced and got back together before finally calling it quits for good in 1952, a little more than six months before Hank Williams' death on January 1, 1953, weeks after he married his second wife, Billie Jean Jones.