The Horrifying Story Of Germanwings Flight 9525

Having a fear of flying is incredibly common. Indeed, according to a 2016 study published in Frontiers in Psychology, it is believed as many as 40% of Americans suffer from some sort of anxiety when it comes to air travel. Nonetheless, being sat in a commercial plane as it soars through the sky is, famously, the safest form of travel: you are more likely to suffer an accident at home than you are on a plane. But in 2015, aviation experts found themselves having to stress the safety of air travel after one of the most horrific plane disasters in recent history.

On March 24, 2015, Germanwings flight 9525, laden with passengers, crashed in the French Alps, during what was meant to be a routine two-hour journey from Barcelona, Spain, to Düsseldorf, Germany. Early suggestions of mechanical failure or a mistake by the flight crew were later dismissed, and instead, the disturbing truth emerged: that the copilot had intentionally crashed the plane, taking the lives of everyone onboard.

The tragic incident remains one of the most harrowing in recent aviation history. It also continues to exert a profound effect on the industry, which was forced into a long period of self-interrogation to ensure such a disaster could never happen again.