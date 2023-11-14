What Happens If Iceland's Mount Fagradalsfjall Erupts?

Currently considered to be an active volcano, meaning it could erupt at any time, Mount Fagradalsfjall showed signs of erupting in November 2023. Per the BBC, it is estimated by the Icelandic meteorological office that the volcano is likely to erupt anytime, but what does this mean for the people of Iceland? The last time this particular volcano erupted was in 2021, though it was a relatively small affair that didn't cause any major disruption (via Visit Iceland).

If Fagradalsfjall does erupt, the damage it could cause depends on exactly how it erupts. Per CNN, Michele Paulatto, a research fellow at Imperial College London, said in a statement that magma hitting the seawater could cause a worse aftermath. "If it (the volcano) erupts undersea, it could cause a Surtseyan eruption similar to the one that happened in 1963, also in Iceland, and created the island of Surtsey. That particular eruption lasted several years, so this is a possibility." Paulatto stated. Though the scale of the eruption cannot necessarily be predicted, some precautions have already been taken.