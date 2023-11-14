How Often Does Iceland's Mount Fagradalsfjall Erupt?

Iceland is a remote island hidden away in the North Atlantic Sea around 500 miles north of Scotland. The ancient nation, which first formed on the island some 1,100 years ago, has a minuscule population of around 395,000, around the same as a medium-sized city. Weather conditions in Iceland are unpredictable and can change very quickly with lots of wind and substantial rainfall, but thanks to the Gulf Stream, temperatures generally range from the 30s to the 50s Fahrenheit on average.

Iceland is a huge draw for tourists, a land with a culture as distinct as its landscape. Though rugged, Iceland is a country of outstanding natural beauty, with travelers coming to experience the northern lights, which can be seen throughout the autumn and winter thanks to the area's low levels of light pollution.

Central to Iceland's identity is the volcanic nature of the island, with around 130 separate volcanoes found within a 200-mile radius. The volcanic underground activity also populates Iceland with some of its most popular attractions, such as geysers, which shoot steaming hot sulfur-infused water dozens of feet into the air, and naturally occurring hot springs, such as the famous Blue Lagoon a short drive from Reykjavik.

But Icelandic volcanoes aren't entirely benign: in 2010, the volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted, filling the air over Europe and grounding countless flights. More recently, reports have emerged that the volcano Fagradalsfjall, which has lain dormant for centuries, has become violently active again with regular eruptions over the last few years. While it has become a tourist destination in itself, the volcano is now threatening the nearby population and causing panic on the island.