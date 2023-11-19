The Tragic Death Of Dolly Parton's Baby Brother Days After His Birth

In 2015, Dolly Parton served as the narrator and executive producer for a film called "Coat of Many Colors." Based on Parton's childhood and the struggles she and her family faced, including the death of her brother, it's named after Parton's 1971 song of the same name. As reported by Fox News, Parton told critics regarding the movie, "My mother, through the years, when we were born, since there were so many of us, used to say, 'This one is gonna be your baby.' That just meant that you got to take extra care of it. You have got to get up with it at night and rock it back and forth. This particular baby that passed away in the movie was my baby," she revealed.

Parton went on to say that she felt a lot of "heartache" over her brother's death and that bringing back the memories of her brother passing were painful. "All things are hard, but that is what makes your memories. That is what makes you who and what you are," she shared. The film did well in terms of viewers, with Variety reporting that 13.03 million people tuned in to watch Parton's ultimately heartwarming story.