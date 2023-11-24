Why Planes Look Like They Are Moving Slow, According To Science

It's one of the strangest things about air travel: You feel the rushing speed as the plane rolls along the runway, but once it's up in the air and reaches a cruising altitude, it feels as if you're hardly moving at all. And when you're on the ground looking up at a passing plane, it seems to drift along at a leisurely pace, not the hundreds of miles per hour it's really moving at. Forget airline peanuts; Jerry Seinfeld should've been asking what's up with that gap in perception.

As it turns out, what's up with planes and their deceptively slow appearance is relativity. For viewers on the ground looking up at an airplane, there are often no reference points by which to judge the plane's movement; i.e., a cloud to pass by or any contrails (vapor trails) to measure. Instead, a plane in the sky looks like a small blip against a solid-blue backdrop thousands of feet away from you. Without reference points, it's difficult to judge how fast an object is moving.

Another factor? The length of time it takes for a plane to cross our field of vision. Because it's so far away and so tiny, a plane can stay in your field of vision for a while — creating the illusion that it's crawling along (though, our brains know better). If it were flying closer to us, it'd move across our field of vision more quickly, and give us a better idea of its true speed. This effect is known as motion parallax.