Do Mausoleums Smell Like Decay?

Here's an idea: Take one or several dead bodies, place them in a contained room on little shelves in the wall, or even behind the wall, seal the whole thing up, and try not to gag from the stench if you ever head back inside. That makes at least cursory sense, right? Of course a building filled with the decomposing corpses of the once-living would be filled to the gills with steaming bodily gases hissing out of putrefying remains, you might say. Well, the next time you head into a mausoleum — maybe just for kicks on a random Wednesday afternoon — tip your nose into the air and take a big ole' whiff. The most you and your goth friends might be able to say is, "Hmm, smells a bit stale. Disappointing."

So no, mausoleums in fact do not smell like rotten flesh and pools of fetid organ juice. After all, mausoleums are nothing new — humanity has had a long time to figure out, "Hey, maybe there's a better way to seal up decaying meat, blood, and bones." Enter: engineering. As the good people at A Good Goodbye say, mausoleums are built from the ground up with sanitation in mind. A "successful entombment," as the site says, consists of five key principles: materials that last, excellent seals to enclose certain portions of the mausoleum, adequate valves and ventilation, liquid-absorbent lining within various chambers, and an overall construction that keeps maintenance and access in mind.