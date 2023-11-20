The Mystery Surrounding Michael Jackson's Final Meal And Last Hours Alive

Michael Jackson remains one of the most popular entertainers in living memory — and one of the most controversial. Having won the world over as a child star, he became an icon in his own right as an adult performer with the release of such seminal albums as "Off The Wall," "Thriller," and "Bad." But his career eventually became overshadowed by his personal life, which included eccentric behavior, reported addiction, and child abuse allegations that besmirched his image in his later years. Indeed, though he remained a constant presence in the tabloids, he failed to perform publicly at all during the last decade of his life.

Despite living a turbulent life that often played out in public, Jackson's sudden death on June 25, 2009, was met with a wave of genuine shock. After decades spent making more disturbing tabloid headlines than hit songs, it seemed the entertainer was finally in a position to give his career the attention it deserved. Notably, he had signed on for a 50-night residency at London's prestigious O2 Arena to perform a comeback show titled "This Is It," a retrospective of his stellar career that promised to be an extravaganza.

But Jackson's fans knew little of the extent of his health struggles at the time and the race he and his team faced to get him stage-ready. This involved managing the insomnia and drug dependency he had developed in his later years and eating a healthy diet. We can see this in the meals he ate during his final 24 hours, which have often been incorrectly reported.