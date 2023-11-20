The Tragic 1975 Murder Of Kelsey Grammer's Sister, Karen

Kelsey Grammer had a hard row to hoe for much of his life and career. There were his well-publicized experiences with drug and alcohol abuse, his severe 2008 heart attack, and a series of failed marriages peppered with miscarriages and allegations against one of his ex-wives. Then there are the older, deeper wounds from his family's past: The tragic loss of his father, two half-brothers, and a sister to violence. His father was shot when Grammer was 13, his half-brothers died in a presumed shark attack, and his sister was brutally murdered in 1975.

The death of Grammer's sister Karen still weighs on his heart. At the time of her murder, she was 18 and he was 20. During an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," the actor described himself as protective of Karen, as is typical for a big brother. He was not with her in Colorado Springs in 1975, where she lived and worked at a Red Lobster.

Former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers outlined the murder in his book "No Higher Calling, No Greater Responsibility: A Prosecutor Makes His Case." She was waiting outside the restaurant for her boyfriend to get off work when she was abducted by a group of men who had planned to rob the place. Instead, they took her to an apartment, raped her several times, and after a lengthy debate held in her presence decided she couldn't be let go and stabbed her. Left in an alley, Karen crawled to a trailer park looking for help. Before she could ring a doorbell, she collapsed and died from her wounds.