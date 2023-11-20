Deadliest Catch: Whatever Happened To Freddy?

Who would have bet in 2005 that a show about catching crabs would endure for another 18 years? But Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" was still going in 2023, bringing viewers fresh exploits of fishermen working in the Bering Sea to bring in crabs and cod. The show's frank look at the rough conditions of the job and its toll on the people who do it has won praise even from reality TV critics, and a number of ships, captains, and crewmates have made a splash (no pun intended) during their time on the series.

One standout is Freddy Maugatai, an on-off member of the "Deadliest Catch" cast. He first appeared in 2008 and quickly gathered a fan following for his outsized personality and fearless risk-taking. Some of his memorable exploits include drinking the blood of a fresh-caught cod as a good luck ritual, jumping overboard into freezing water to tangle with a walrus, almost getting crushed during a deck malfunction, and getting into a fight with a new crew member.

Maugatai's first stint on "Deadliest Catch" came to an end in 2011. And though he's made several appearances since, there's been more going on in his life than crab fishing. Here's what happened to Maugatai in the years since he first came to the series.