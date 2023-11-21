Here's Who Inherited Zsa Zsa Gabor's Estate After She Died

Prince Frédéric von Anhalt and Zsa Zsa Gabor seemed perfect for one another. He met her in 1982 at a Hollywood party after coming to Los Angeles from Germany. The two spoke German to each other and hit it off. But their time at the party was brief as the prince rushed off. "I said I had another engagement," he told The Hollywood Reporter. In reality, von Anhalt hadn't been invited to the party and was a prince in name only. But neither that nor their 26-year age gap stopped Gabor from marrying the younger von Anhalt four years later, making him her ninth and final husband.

In the summer of 2021, nearly five years after Gabor's death in December 2016 at age 99, von Anhalt took his wife's ashes to Hungary to be buried in her homeland as she'd wished (per BBC). After her death, he became the sole trustee of her estate, which Celebrity Net Worth estimated at $40 million.