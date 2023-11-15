Markwayne Mullin Is The Only Current Senator Without This Educational Achievement

Long before Markwayne Mullin became a U.S. senator, he was attending Missouri Valley College, in Marshall, Missouri, on a wrestling scholarship. According to the Sequoyah County Times, when his father became sick and the family business — Mullin Plumbing — began to falter, he made a hard decision. He left school in 1996 and returned to Westville, Oklahoma to help his family.

His wife, Christie, also left college to help out with the business, according to Mullin's Senate biography. They took a small company with six workers and in the next two decades turned it into a successful business, with more than 100 employees, per The Morris News. And while Mullin went back to school and earned an associate degree, when he became a senator in January 2023, he was the only one of the 100 members without at least a bachelor's degree, according to the Pew Research Center. Beyond that, 78 senators have at least one graduate degree.