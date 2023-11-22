The Man Who Was JFK's Best Friend

The best-known people in John F. Kennedy's life were members of his family — the formidable Kennedy dynasty under ambitious Senator Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. — and the women he became romantically entangled with in the public eye. John's elder brother, Joseph Jr., was a war hero, while his younger brothers Robert and Edward also followed in their father's footsteps and entered politics. Several of JFK's sisters became prominent public figures, while his wife, Jacqueline, was an icon in her own right. JFK is also closely associated with the timeless actress Marilyn Monroe thanks to allegations that the pair had an affair during his presidency.

But there was another figure in JFK's life who remained a constant throughout his highs and lows: Kirk LeMoyne Billings, better known as "Lem." Through scholarship, Billings managed to attend Choate Preparatory School, where JFK was also in attendance. The two became lifelong friends even after JFK entered the White House. In fact, at the moment when he might have dropped his old friend, JFK brought Billings closer to him and his family. As noted by the John F. Kennedy Library, Billings is one of the few figures not related to the Kennedy family by blood or marriage who features in both JFK's family photos and those taken in an official capacity at the White House. Though it ended in tragic circumstances with JFK's assassination in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, the story of their friendship is one of the most heartwarming aspects of Kennedy's presidency.