Here's Who Inherited Leonard Bernstein's Money

By the time Leonard Bernstein died in 1990, he'd amassed a staggering multitude of awards and honors, including 22 honorary degrees, 13 decorations from global governments, 21 Grammys, 10 Emmys, 17 gold or platinum records, more arts awards than you can count, and much more, as the Leonard Bernstein Office shows. But as impressive as this is, Bernstein left something much more relevant than records of accolades: an imprint of his deep, abiding love of music on the American public. This was especially the case through his 53 Young People's Concerts televised from 1958 to 1972, which also made Bernstein the world's first media-age composer-superstar, as Classic FM notes.

At the time of his death, Bernstein was worth about $10 million (about $24 million currently, according to Celebrity Net Worth), a figure that couldn't begin to capture or describe his impact. His funeral was private, as The New York Times said at the time, while a public memorial concert at Carnegie Hall came later. Those two facts alone help compose a portrait of Bernstein's priorities, and the difference between his private and public life.

Simply put, Leonard Berstein's fortune went to those closest to him. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Bernstein's three children equally inherited his estate, while three close friends — Schuyler G. Chapin; Harry J. Kraut; and Paul H. Epstein — were charged with administering the will's provisions. Bernstein also allocated $1 million to Spring Gate Corp., which managed his philanthropy.