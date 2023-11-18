The Troubling Reason America's Plant Hardiness Zone Map Gets Updated

A hobby could have worse endorsements than the Royal College of Physicians. In 2018, the body published a thorough but enthusiastic look at the physical and mental benefits of gardening. Fresh air, sunshine, exercise, and healthy produce are all welcome benefits of keeping a garden. On the other hand, there's the stress of figuring out what to plant, when to plant, and what sorts of plants will thrive in your particular neck of the woods.

In 1960, the United States Department of Agriculture published the first zone map, which is used by many to determine the best plants for their gardens. The USDA divides the nation up into plant hardiness zones, regions determined by the average extreme low temperature a given area is likely to experience year to year. It currently recognizes 13 zones, each subdivided into half zones of 5-degree Fahrenheit increments. Based on what the average winter conditions will be like, gardeners in any given zone can determine what plants will survive and thrive year after year.

2023 saw the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map updated for the first time since 2012, according to NPR. It showed an average temperature increase of 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit in the continental U.S., with about half the country pushed into a different zone. The USDA partnered with Oregon State University's PRISM Climate Group to develop the Plant Hardiness Zone Map for 2023, and PRISM director Chris Daly, lead author of the map, noted the general pattern. "The central plains and Midwest generally warmed the most, with the southwestern U.S. warming very little," he said. For many gardeners, that's as clear a sign as any that climate change is affecting the land and what they can grow on it.