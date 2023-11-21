Classic Albums Turning 50 In 2024

Perhaps no art form goes through so many stylistic changes and trends as popular music. Its history now stretches back almost a century, soundtracking recent memory in a way that earlier generations couldn't possibly imagine. At its core, popular music is about novelty; about surprising listeners in the hope of creating viral moments that climb the charts before promptly being forgotten and replaced by the next flavor of the month. That was certainly the theory in the early days of the music industry, anyway, with labels becoming ruthless in their willingness to drop artists when musical styles changed and musicians failed to keep up. Pop music, it seems, is naturally forward-looking.

However, since albums became the dominant form of releasing music in the 1960s, listeners have increasingly started to look backward. "Best of" compilations fill the charts and remain there for years, while remastered, remixed, and reimagined classic albums now constitute a big part of the business models of most major record labels. The definition of a classic within music, however, is notoriously slippy — just because something sold well doesn't make it a classic, and an album that may have been neglected upon its release may very well develop a cult following down the road.

At its core, a "classic" is any album that proves timeless over the years, and indeed, any record that can still bend the ear five decades after its original release deserves special praise. Here are 16 classic albums released half a century ago that continue to find an audience today.